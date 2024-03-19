Anne Hathaway doesn't want to be defined by her Academy Award.

The 41-year-old actress - who has been cast in new romantic comedy 'The Idea of You', which is based on Harry Styles fan fiction from 2017 - has hit back at the way certain people are Hollywood and insisted she refuses to be "pigeonholed" after winning the best supporting actress Oscar for 'Les Miserables'.

Speaking to Vogue Australia, she said: “For some reason, we talk about coming-of-age stories as being something that happens to you in the earliest part of your life, and I don’t know about you, but I feel like I keep blooming.

“I don’t want to be pigeonholed and don’t want to be placed in a box of what type of films I have to be making because of my age, gender, and because I won an Oscar.

"I want to have fun, dammit!”

Anne first shot to face after taking on the lead role in Disney's 'The Princess Diaries' back in 2001, and captured her Oscar for the role as Fantine just over a decade later.

However, she was warned that her career would "fall of a cliff" before she turned 40 - and she has now insisted that no one is more "valuable" at any point in their life than another.

She told US TV show 'Extra': "The concept of human beings having a shelf life, there are eras in your life where you are somehow more valuable than other eras, I just don’t believe that."

The 'Eileen' star recently admitted that she has always been "upfront" about her ambitions and still has dreams that she wants to achieve within her career.

She told Porter magazine: "I’ve always been really upfront about being an ambitious person. I have goals, I have dreams; they don’t look much different than they did when I was [younger], but I’m still pursuing them.

"There’s really good seasoning on the pan in a lot of the relationships in my life, and I feel like I’m still growing. When I started out [in this industry] as a child, I was warned that my career would fall off a cliff at the age of 35, which is something I know a lot of women face."