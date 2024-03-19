OpenAI CEO Sam Altman insists it would be "boring" for the firm to try and make a "better" search engine than Google.

The boss of the ChatGPT creator says their goal is to build a tool that far exceeds Google search, not simply emulate it.

Appearing on the 'Lex Fridman Podcast', he said of the comparisons: "I find that boring. I mean, if the question is if we can build a better search engine than Google or whatever, then sure, we should go, people should use the better product.

"But I think that would so understate what this can be."

He continued: "The thing that's exciting to me is not that we can go build a better copy of Google search, but that maybe there's just some much better way to help people find and act on and synthesise information.

"I don't think the world needs another copy of Google."

Meanwhile, it was just reported that Apple is in talks to bring Google's chatbot, Gemini, to the iPhone.