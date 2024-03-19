Elon Musk insists hate speech won't be deleted from X - unless it's "illegal".

The billionaire businessman bought the micro-blogging site Twitter for $44 billion in 2022, and since then he has re-branded it as X and made some big changes, drawing criticism for not doing enough to stop hateful rhetoric from spreading across the app.

In an interview with former CNN anchor Don Lemon, he was asked why antisemitic remarks remain on the site, to which Musk said they would only intervene if the comments were "illegal", before adding: "If content is on the platform, that doesn't mean we promote it."

Earlier this year, X announced an exclusive deal to stream shows hosted by Lemon, former congresswomen Tulsi Gabbard and ex-Fox Sports host Jim Rome.

Lemon reacted: "I've heard you… and today I am back, bigger, bolder, freer!

"My new media company's first project is The Don Lemon Show. It will be available to everyone, easily, whenever and wherever you want it, streaming on the platforms where the conversations are happening. And you'll find it first on X, the biggest space for free space in the world. I know now more than ever that we need a place for honest debate and discussion without the hall monitors. This is just the beginning so stay tuned."

But Musk changed his mind and cancelled Lemon's show after their interview was conducted.

X Business responded: "X is a platform that champions free speech, and we're proud to provide an open environment for diverse voices and perspectives.

"The Don Lemon Show is welcome to publish its content on X, without censorship, as we believe in providing a platform for creators to scale their work and connect with new communities. However, like any enterprise, we reserve the right to make decisions about our business partnerships, and after careful consideration, X decided not to enter into a commercial partnership with the show."