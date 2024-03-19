Macaulay Culkin owes all of his skincare habits to Brenda Song.

The 43-year-old actor has revealed that he's learned everything he knows about skincare because of his fiancee.

Asked how and why he started getting into skincare, Macaulay told PEOPLE: "Whenever Brenda started schmearing stuff on my face."

Despite this, Brenda admits that the Hollywood star is still learning skincare secrets and the routine that works best for him.

She joked: "He has no skincare routine."

Brenda, 35, has always taken her skincare routine pretty seriously - unlike Macaulay.

The actress said: "If he washes his face with water at night, I'm lucky. I'm the one that has to smear stuff on his face.

"He's like a boy who's like, ‘I've never had to do anything. I'm never going to do anything.’ I was like, ‘Not the case for me.' It took me an hour and a half to get ready [for an event], and he came up at the last minute and in five minutes, he was done."

Despite this, Macaulay makes Brenda feel beautiful even when she's not wearing any make-up.

Brenda said: "I think he's the one that really made me feel the most beautiful when I'm about to go to bed and I have nothing on my face and I'm so tired.

"We're about to watch some really silly thing on TV, and he looks at me, and [I’m like], ‘He makes me feel so confident.’

"I have someone who makes me feel beautiful without a stitch of make-up on, because he has to sit through my 20-minute self-care at night."