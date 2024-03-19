John Mulaney reportedly won't be featured in his ex-wife's tell all memoir.

The 41-year-old comedian - who has two-year-old son, Malcolm, with his partner Olivia Munn - separated from his ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler in 2021 after a spell in rehab, and while the artist has penned her book 'Men Have Called Her Crazy' reflecting on her experiences, the 'Saturday Night Live' alumni won't be included.

An insider told PageSix.com: "He's not in it, nor is he even alluded to. She talks about the relationships prior to John."

Earlier this month, she announced plans for her memoir and hinted at her plans to write about the impact her relationships have had on her life.

She said at the time: "I have been writing this book for two years. More accurately though I have been writing it for close to four decades. I have never been more proud of any work...

“It is a story about mental health; about being a woman; about family. And finally, about the endless source of my heartbreak and rage — men.”

The insider added that it was "quite clever" to allow people to assume she would have written about her ex-husband.

The source added: "The assumption is that it’s about John but he’s not in it!"

Meanwhile, actress Olivia recently revealed has undergone a double mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer, and it's said the comedian has been a "huge pillar of strength".

A source told Us Weekly: "John has been a huge pillar of strength for Olivia throughout her health scare. Malcolm also gave Olivia the courage and strength to keep fighting and overcome this."

Another insider added that sharing her story was an “important” way for Olivia to help “raise awareness with the hopes more women will get themselves tested".