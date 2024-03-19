Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have officially divorced.

The 30-year-old pop star and the 28-year-old estate agent have finalised their divorce after nearly three years of marriage.

Ariana filed for a divorce six months ago, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their break-up.

The agreement was finalised by a Los Angeles court on Tuesday (19.03.24), Sky News reports.

As part of their settlement, the pop star has made a one-off payment of $1.25 million to her ex-husband.

The estate agent will also receive half of the profits from the sale of their home in Los Angeles.

What's more, Ariana has been instructed to pay up to $25,000 towards Dalton's legal fees.

The former couple began dating in 2020, but they separated in February 2023.

Ariana previously described 2023 as one of the "most challenging" years of her life.

The 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker split from Dalton last year, and she also filmed the movie adaptation of 'Wicked' in 2023.

Ariana wrote on Instagram: "one of the most transformative, most challenging, and yet happiest and most special years of my life. there were so many beautiful and yet polarized feelings.

"i've never felt more at the mercy of and in acceptance of what life was screaming to teach me. i've never felt more fulfilled by or present in my work, being able to cherish every moment. i gave everything i could have possibly given of my heart and of myself to the projects i was fortunate enough to be a part of and learned so much from every brilliant, beautiful, soul that i had the privilege of creating art with and crossing paths with this year.

"i have never felt more pride or joy or love while simultaneously feeling so deeply misunderstood by people who don't know me, who piece whispers together and make what they want out of me and their assumptions of my life. i have learned how much more important one of those things is than the other. (sic)"