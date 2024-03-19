Nicole Kidman has a "very full life" with her family and friends.

The 56-year-old actress - who has Bella, 31, and 29-year-old Connor with ex-husband Tom Cruise as well as Sunday, 15, and 13-year-old Faith with husband Keith Urban - has been one of the biggest stars in Hollywood decades and won an Academy Award but insisted that having an "intimate relationship" with those close to her is the most important thing.

She told ELLE magazine: "I have a very full life with people that I love. I’m raising daughters. I’m a wife,I’m a best friend. I’m a sister, I’m an aunt. I have deeply intimate relationships, and I’ve always been that way. And that, to me, is the meaning of life. I think when you’re all scattered and never sort of cross paths, it’s very, very different. But when you’re all still very intertwined, that’s what makes it doable, because there’s a willingness and you want to spend time together.

"For me, [awards are] very much about the family, whether it be my mother, my husband, my kids. You go, ‘Oh look, I earned this for the family.’ That gives it meaning and it gives it a joy."

Nicole has also used her level of fame to support UN Women’s Say NO–UNiTE to End Violence Against Women initiative but admitted that even though she would love to be able to "do it all" in ters of balancing her career and her family, she can't because then she wouldn't be committed "properly" to anything.

She said: "I’d love to be able to do it all, and I’ve got to be careful how much I commit to so I can do it properly, because the idea of not doing it properly—that’s not a good feeling."

The 'Expats' star also explained that she is in awe of teenage girls and "marvels" at the age group for being able to deal with the amount they have to go through during that period in their life.

She said: "I love teenage girls. I just find them exquisite. I marvel at that age group and what they’re dealing with, but also their ability to handle so much."