Prince William joked about missing his wife after they were spotted together on video for the first time since her surgery and Mother’s Day photo editing row.

The royal, 41, made the sentimental gag during a visit to Sheffield on Tuesday (19.03.24), when he met locals working in and affected by the blight of homelessness across Britain.

Revealing how his with Catherine, Princess of Wales, 42, should have been with him when he spoke to a worker about childhood due to her years committed to child charity projects: “We’re venturing into my wife’s territory. She needs to be sat here to hear this.”

The heir to the throne was seen grinning as he spoke with parents, carers and young adults from local families as a part of the Homewards programme, which aims to battle homelessness throughout the UK.

He then joined Homewards Sheffield Local Coalition meeting at the Millennium Gallery, where they touched on the topic of childhood, leading William to reference Catherine.

It was his first public appearance since a video emerged on Monday (18.03.24) night of he and Catherine visiting Windsor Farm Shop at the weekend.

The footage was released by The Sun after the pair were caught in a storm over the editing of a photo of Catherine and their three children was released on Britain’s Mother’s Day on 10 March.

Despite Catherine looking happy and healthy in the new footage, conspiracy theorists have continued to spread wild tales about her condition after her successful abdominal surgery in January at The London Clinic.

Some have speculated it was body doubles of the royals at the Windsor Farm Shop, with others saying the fact the Mother’s Day image was edited – which Catherine later said in a statement was a mistake – is part of a cover-up over her health.

Catherine – who has children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis with William – said in her written release: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”