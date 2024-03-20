Al Roker has declared there is no “shame” in taking weight loss drugs.

The ‘Today’ co-host, 69, who had gastric bypass surgery in 2002 and has been open about his fight to stay trim, spoke out as more and more celebrities continue to come forward to admit they are on tablets and injections to control their figures.

Commenting on Oprah Winfrey’s recent TV show, ‘An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution’ – which tackled how the use of medications like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro for weight loss has surged in popularity – he said: “Everybody’s struggling with it and we’re still trying to figure it out.

“But no shame, no game. Just stay within your lane and don’t give anybody a hard time.”

Al marked two decades since getting his bypass surgery in 2022 on social media by saying alongside a picture of himself holding up his old oversized trousers: “Hard to believe it was 20 years ago today, I wore these size 54 Levi jeans to my #gastricbypass at 340 lbs. and here I am today.”

He added: “It’s still a struggle but I'm never going back. I have setbacks and struggle every day, but I never forget how far I’ve come.”

In June of the same year, Al also said his physical and mental health had improved since he had added light exercise and a low-carb diet to his lifestyle overhaul.

He said: “Exercise, and not extreme exercise – we’re doing that 30-day walking challenge – that improves, I think, your mental health.

“Combined with a low-carb diet, I’ve lost about 45 lbs. in the last several months. I do about 100 grams of carbs a day and I walk.”

Oprah, 70, said on her weight loss drugs show she was “really excited” about their availability after spending years scrutinised over her figure.

She also said during the hour-long programme she had found “hope” in them, adding she was on a mission to eliminate the “stigma and the shame and the judgment” around their use.