Whoopi Goldberg uses weight-loss drug Mounjaro after first taking it when she hit almost 300lbs in late 2021.

‘The Color Purple’ actress, 68, piled on the pounds when she started filming the movie ‘Till’ in September 2021 while she was on steroids, and admitted she has also fought her yo-yo’ing figure over the years.

She said on ‘The View’: “I will tell you, I weighed almost 300lbs when I made ‘Till,’ and I had taken all those steroids, I was on all this stuff, and one of the things that’s helped me drop the weight is the Mounjaro –– that’s what I use.

“I just always felt like me, and then I saw me (in 2021), and I thought, ‘Oh, that’s a lot of me.’”

Whoopi added her weight has “gone and come” and “gone and up and down” over the years, but she never previously prioritised keeping trim.

She said: “It’s never been an issue for me, because I don’t listen to what other people say about me, so it has never been a problem.”

But the comic admitted she recognised it could be “very hard” for other people who may not know “what a normal weight would be”.

She warned: “You have to take responsibility for yourself and see what’s going on with your body, and there’s nothing wrong (with taking weight loss drugs.) “Stuff happens, you hit a certain age and everything falls to the ground, you know you just pick it up put it over the back and keep it moving.”

Whoopi’s ‘View’ co-host Sunny Hostin, 55, admitted on the same show she also used Mounjaro after gaining 40lbs during the Covid lockdowns.

She said: “I love to cook, and I found out I love to eat, and I was horrified by the fact I would have to come out on air, I was, and so I also took Mounjaro.”

The lawyer recalled getting “nasty emails” after her transformation telling her that she’s “too skinny” and “taking the drug away from diabetics” – but said she suffered “shame” before shedding her weight.