Millie Bobby Brown uses a fake name to leave bad reviews.

The 20-year-old 'Stranger Things' star has confessed she often gives online write-ups when she has a negative experience in a shop, hotel or restaurant and she describes herself as a "Karen" because she enjoys pointing out areas where service can be improved.

During an appearance on the 'Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware' podcast, Millie was asked if she leaves reviews and she said "yeah" and added that she always uses a "fake name". She added: "Here’s the thing, my whole life is people criticising me, so I’m going to give it back to you."

She went on to give a recent experience at a hotel as an example revealing she wasn't happy when staff asked her to pay for her stay with fiance Jake Bongiovi before the end of the trip.

Millie explained: "We were at a hotel and the woman was pulling my fiance aside saying that we needed to settle the bill and I was like: 'We will at the end of our stay'. She said: 'You could settle it now' and I was like: 'Hmmm, I don’t want to'.

"So I left a review that said: 'I really think you should encourage guests to complete transactions at the end of their stay'. I think it’s important."

Millie revealed another experience in a supermarket which led to another bad review. She said: "This old woman came up to me and asked for my help about a pair of socks - I think she thought I worked there - and so I was like, 'I’m going to help you'.

"I took the old lady up to someone who worked there and they were so unhelpful. And I was like: 'This isn’t even for me' and so I left a bad review.

"I’m a Karen - I think it’s important to know where you went wrong and there’s always room for improvement."

Millie also shared her pet peeve about eating in restaurants is waiting too long to be served. She said: "You know what I hate, waiting a really long time to order.

"I've already looked at the menu in the car on the way here and when they’re like: 'We’ll just get your drinks orders and then come back', I’m like: 'No, no, no, stand here, let’s just take the whole thing. It will make your life easier'.

"And then waiting for the bill, you know when they put it down on the table but then come back half an hour later? I’m like: 'Let me give you my card just right now and I must go on a walk to walk this food off'."