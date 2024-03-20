Anne Hathaway has insisted 'The Devil Wears Prada' fans "don't need to worry about a sequel".

The 41-year-old star reunited with Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt - her co-stars from the 2006 fashion blockbuster - on stage at the SAG Awards this week, but she has insisted there are no plans for a follow-up despite author Lauren Weisberger penning 'Revenge Wears Prada'.

She told E! News: "I don't think a continuation of that story is probably ever gonna happen."

She joked the trio will "continue to give out awards to other people" so fans can still expect more reunions, but rubbished the idea of a sequel.

The actress admitted she "would love" to see the trio reunite with diretor David Frankel, but she wants the original movie to stand alone.

She said: "The truth of the matter is—with any film—all we can do is make it.

"The reason that movie felt so special was that we were a team and we did that work, but really it's the love that everybody pours to it."

She added: "Let's just keep the thing that we all agree with love."

Hathaway played aspiring journalist Andy Sachs in the movie, who is hired as a personal assistant to fashion magazine editor Miranda Priesly (Streep).

However, Hollywood veteran Streep nearly lost her role in the movie over fears she wasn't "funny" enough.

Speaking on the 'Hollywood Gold' podcast, producer Wendy Finerman previously said: "Meryl, people thought we were crazy. I mean, I had people call me up and say, ‘Are you out of your mind? She’s never been funny a day in her life.'

"But this was clearly a different kind of world for her, and I think that that was part of the fun of the unexpected."

In the past, Streep has admitted she was "so depressed" during filming because she adopted an acting style which meant she kept an icy relationship with her co-stars, and afterwards she vowed never to go "Method" again.

She told Entertainment Weekly: "It was horrible! I was [miserable] in my trailer. I could hear them all rocking and laughing.

"I was so depressed! I said: 'Well, it's the price you pay for being boss!' That's the last time I ever attempted a Method thing!"