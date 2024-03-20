A data watchdog is looking into claims Catherine, Princess of Wales has been caught up in a medical records security breach.

Officials at the Information Commissioner's Officer (ICO) have confirmed they are assessing allegations staff at the London hospital where the royal underwent abdominal surgery in January allegedly attempted to access her medical records.

The ICO told the Mirror newspaper: "We can confirm that we have received a breach report and are assessing the information provided."

It comes after bosses at The London Clinic - where Catherine was treated - were also reported to be reviewing the allegations.

A source told the publication: "This is a major security breach and incredibly damaging for the hospital, given its unblemished reputation for treating members of the Royal Family.

"Senior hospital bosses contacted Kensington Palace immediately after the incident was brought to their attention. They assured the palace there would be a full investigation."

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace said: "This is a matter for The London Clinic."

Catherine – who has children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five with her 41-year-old husband Prince William – is believed to have been made aware of the alleged security breach.

It is a criminal offence for any staff in an NHS or private healthcare setting to access the medical records of a patient without the consent of the organisation’s data controller.

The London Clinic has refused to comment on the alleged security breach but a spokesperson said: "We firmly believe that all our patients, no matter their status, deserve total privacy and confidentiality regarding their medical information."

Catherine was admitted to the hospital in January for planned abdominal surgery, but has not given any more details about her condition.

She has since stepped out of the spotlight but is expected to return to her royal duties after Easter.