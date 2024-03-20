Ewan McGregor has declared an intimacy coordinator was "necessary" for sex scenes with his wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

The couple play lovers in new TV series 'A Gentleman in Moscow' and Ewan has insisted the intimacy coordinator was "still necessary" even though they are married because "it’s also about the crew".

He told Radio Times magazine: "It’s still necessary, because it’s also about the crew. And it’s odd to be naked in front of people, it’s odd to be intimate in front of the camera.

"If you were doing a dance scene, you’d have a choreographer. It’s an important part of the work now, because it’s somebody that the director and actors meet in the middle."

Ewan went on to insist intimacy coordinator also protect younger actors and used his 22-year-old daughter Esther as an example. He explained: "My daughter is 22. If an older, famous director goes to a 22-year-old and says: 'I want you to be naked in this scene', that actress might feel: ‘Oh, my God, I’ve got to do it, my career might depend on it'.

"And then five years after that, she could look back and go: ‘I wish I hadn’t. Why am I naked in that scene? It’s unnecessary'."

Ewan and Mary have been married since 2022 and they are parents to a son named Laurie, who was born a year earlier in 2021. The actor is also dad to four children with his ex-wife Eve Mavrakis, who he split from in 2017.

The 'Trainspotting' star previously admitted he loved working with Mary on their new Paramount Plus series, telling Empire magazine: "It’s such a joy working with Mary that I could be doing it all day long."

However, Mary admitted it was also “really, really hard” because of the emotion involved when it came to shooting their farewell scene.

She said: “In-between takes we were just bawling our eyes out. It was so beautiful to get to play the scene and make that moment feel so real.

“But it was really, really hard for us as well. For us, being real-life partners, saying goodbye to one another … I’m about to cry just talking about it. It was the most emotional day. It’s so silly, I can’t even get through talking about it."