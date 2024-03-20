Artificial Intelligence pioneer Mustafa Suleyman is set to lead Microsoft AI.

The co-founder of AI firm DeepMind - which acquired by Google in 2014 - has been hailed a "visionary, product maker, and builder of pioneering teams".

Satya Nadella, Chief Executive Officer at Microsoft, told employees: "I’ve known Mustafa for several years and have greatly admired him as a founder of both DeepMind and Inflection, and as a visionary, product maker, and builder of pioneering teams that go after bold missions."

Microsoft believes that with Suleyman on board they have "a real shot" at leading AI innovation.

Nadella added: "We have a real shot to build technology that was once thought impossible and that lives up to our mission to ensure the benefits of AI reach every person and organisation on the planet, safely and responsibly. I’m looking forward to doing so with you."

Suleyman said in a post on X: "I’m excited to announce that today I’m joining @Microsoft as CEO of Microsoft AI. I’ll be leading all consumer AI products and research, including Copilot, Bing and Edge. My friend and longtime collaborator Karén Simonyan will be Chief Scientist, and several of our amazing teammates have chosen to join us.

"@InflectionAI will continue on its mission under a new CEO, and look to reach more people than ever by making its API widely available to developers and businesses the world over.

"It’s been an amazing journey, with so much more to come. Thank you to everyone for your support. Things really are just getting started."

Suleyman quit Google in 2022 and went on to co-found Inflection AI, which secured $1.3 billion in funding from Microsoft and Nvidia last year.