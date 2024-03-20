Tesla will increase the price of its Model Y vehicles by 5,000 yuan ($694.55) from April 1.

The EV giant has announced the price hikes, which will increase by around 2,000 euros ($2,177) in some European countries from March 22, Reuters confirmed.

It was already announced that in the US, Model Y cars in the US will rise by $1,000.

Last year, Tesla saw a record number of sales after their price drop.

They lowered the going rate for their range of luxury vehicles in markets like the US, UK and China in a bid to be more competitive.

CEO Elon Musk said seeking higher sales with potentially smaller profit was the “right choice” for them.

They shifted 466,140 cars in the second quarter of 2023, up 80 per cent compared to the same period in 2022.

In April 2023, the 52-year-old billionaire - who bought Twitter for $44 billion in 2022 - claimed he had no plans to hike the prices back up despite its negative impact on profit, which had shrunk by 24 per cent due to the lower price and the increase of raw materials.

He tweeted at the time: "We're not 'starting a price war', we're just lowering prices to enable affordability at scale."