Threads has started rolling out its "trending now" feature in the US.

The Meta-owned rival to X/Twitter wants users to feedback how useful the tool is.

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, announced on the app: "We're rolling out the “trending now” feature widely to people in the US today – excited to offer an easy way to see what others are talking about on Threads. It’s available on the search page and in the For You Feed, so try it out and let us know what you think."

Meta recently announced it was testing out the feature to help users in the US discover what is trending in their country.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg - who also runs Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp under the parent company - announced the new feature on his own account on the app, where he revealed the firm plans to extend trending topics to further countries once they get it up and running.

He wrote: "Rolling out a small test of today's top topics on Threads in the US. We'll roll it out in more countries and languages once we get it tuned up..."

Mosseri said it will be “determined by our AI systems based on what people are engaging with right now on Threads."