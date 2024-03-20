Donald Trump has dismissed the furore over Catherine, Princess of Wales' edited Mother's Day picture - insisting it "shouldn't be a big deal".

The former US President has weighed in over the controversy which erupted when a number of news agencies withdrew the snap of Catherine and her three children over claims it had been altered and the royal later apologised for dabbling with photo editing - but Trump is adamant he can't see the issue with Catherine playing about with her snaps.

He told GB News: "That shouldn’t be a big deal because everybody doctors [pictures]. You look at these movie actors and you see a movie actor and you meet him, and you say, ‘Is that the same person in the picture?’

"And I looked at that actually, and it was a very minor doctoring. I don’t understand why there could be such a howl over that. It’s a rough period that, you know, they’re really, they went after her."

The 42-year-old royal found herself at the centre of a row over the snap which was released on March 10 and showed her embracing her three children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis.

Catherine later said sorry and admitted she "occasionally" dabbles with "editing" her snaps.

A statement released by the Princess explained: "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C."

The picture in question was the first official picture of the royal since she underwent surgery in January and stepped away from the spotlight during her recovery.

The row focused on a number of alleged changes including the depiction of Princess Charlotte's sleeve amid claims the young royal's arm looked misaligned in the picture.