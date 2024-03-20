Rosalind Chao hopes for Freaky Friday sequel

2024/03/20 13:00 (GMT)

Rosalind Chao is hoping to return for a 'Freaky Friday' sequel.

The 66-year-old actress played Pei-Pei in the 2003 fantasy comedy movie and would love to return for the follow-up after Lindsay Lohan recently confirmed that the project was in the works.

Quizzed on if she would want to reprise her role, Rosalind told ComicBook.com: "Of course! That was such a fun experience.

"First of all, I love Mark Waters, the director, so much. I love everybody on that so much that — I will give you a little tidbit.

"So when we filmed ‘Freaky Friday’, I loved all those people so much that I even came back and gave them a freebie day to film that wedding thing that kind of went viral on TikTok, because I just liked hanging with them."

The original film saw a mother (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her teenage daughter (Lohan) swap bodies for a day and the latter said earlier this month that plans for a long-awaited sequel were "in the process".

She told People magazine: "[I'm] just excited to work with Jamie again and see how much further we can take it.

"Because we talk almost every other day in general, so I think we're going to have a lot of fun with this."

Jamie previously revealed how she asked Disney about making another 'Freaky Friday' film after noting how many people were interested in a sequel as she toured the globe promoting 'Halloween Ends'.

She told the New York Times newspaper: "As I went around the world with 'Halloween Ends', people wanted to know if there was going to be another 'Freaky Friday'.

"Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there’s a movie to be made.'"

