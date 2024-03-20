Naomie Harris, Pierce Brosnan and Tom Burke have been cast in 'Black Bag'.

The trio will appear in Steven Soderbergh's spy thriller alongside previously confirmed stars Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender, Rege-Jean Page and Marisa Abela.

Plot details are yet to be revealed but the script has been written by David Koepp.

Production is set to begin in London in May, with Casey Silver and Greg Jacobs producing the picture.

Harris and Brosnan are both well-versed in the spy genre as the pair have appeared in the James Bond franchise – with the latter playing the legendary 007 in four films from 1995 to 2002.

Naomie has portrayed Eve Moneypenny in the past three Bond movies but previously confessed that she was uncertain about her character's future following Daniel Craig's decision to hang up the tuxedo after the 2021 film 'No Time To Die'.

The 47-year-old star told RadioTimes.com: "I don’t [know], I wish I did. I would love to come back, because the franchise means so much to me.

"Most of the time as an actor, you’re going from job to job and you form these intense bonds with people for three, four months, and then you never see them again, but this has been some form of continuity in my life for the last decade.

"I’ve loved it – it’s felt like reuniting with the family every time I’ve gone back to do a Bond movie, so I would hate to lose that in my life. But, you know, the franchise needs to go where it needs to go, so I don’t know what the future holds."