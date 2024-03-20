A lookalike has dismissed a bizarre conspiracy theory suggesting she doubled for Catherine, Princess of Wales during a recent outing to a farm shop.

Heidi Agan - who has spent 12 years impersonating Catherine - has spoken out to quash wild online speculation which claimed she was featured in a video published by The Sun newspaper showing the royal picking up some essentials at a farm shop in Windsor with her husband William, Prince of Wales on Saturday (16.03.24) - with Heidi insisting she was "80 miles away" at the time the clip was filmed.

During an appearance on ITV show 'This Morning' on Wednesday (20.03.24), Heidi explained: "I was not there. It definitely wasn’t me and I do think it was 100 per cent Kate and William in the video."

Heidi, 43, went on to reveal she was busy working in her other job as a dance teacher at the time, adding: "My partner and I woke up yesterday morning having our tea and coffee and we couldn’t quite believe how mad my social media had gone.

"I didn’t know anything about it then overnight it just went a little bit crazy – it’s been a weird 24 hours ... I work here in the head office so I was here on Saturday, there’s no way I could have been in Windsor 80 miles away.

"There’s everything going on here on Saturdays, tons of witnesses."

Heidi went on to declare "it's time" for trolls to leave Catherine, 42, alone following weeks of speculation about the state of her health as she recovers from abdominal surgery in January.

She added: "I think she’s fine, she’ll be coming back after Easter like Kensington Palace says but until then she needs to recover and heal."

Heidi explained her lookalike work usually quietens down while Catherine is out of the spotlight, but it's been very different this time while the royal has been off work since January.

She added: "When the royals are busy, it moves into our life as well. When she is in the press it generates a lot of interest for my job. Usually when she is ill the work would dry up out of respect but it has gone the other way this time, that’s really unusual."