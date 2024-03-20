Tom Sandoval feels he was treated like a murderer after his 2023 cheating scandal.

The 40-year-old TV star split from Ariana Madix last year, after it was revealed that he had a months-long affair with Rachel Leviss, and Tom has likened his subsequent treatment to that of Scott Peterson, who was previously convicted of murdering his pregnant wife Laci Peterson and their unborn son.

Tom said on the latest episode of 'Vanderpump Rules': "I’m being treated like I’m Scott Peterson and it will linger with me, like Scott Peterson."

Tom admitted that his life was torn apart by the cheating scandal, as he lost friends and Rachel decided to cut ties with him altogether.

The reality star said: "I lost pretty much all of my friends and now I’m losing Rachel, it's a lot for me emotionally.

"There's part of me that thought when she gets out [from the mental health facility] maybe we can both be in a healthy place to see each other again and connect but I'm figuring out like that'll never happen and it really really breaks my heart."

Meanwhile, Rachel previously admitted that she "ghosted" Tom in an effort to move on with her life.

The 29-year-old beauty explained that she made a concerted effort to distance herself from Tom after the scandal broke and she entered a mental health facility.

The reality star - who quit 'Vanderpump Rules' in 2023 - said on her 'Rachel Goes Rogue' podcast: "I've been advised that that would be the best way for me to end it. Because if I tried to explain the reasons why I'm breaking up with him, he would figure out a way to get back into my good graces."