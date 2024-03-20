Katie Maloney is set to open her sandwich shop later this year.

The 37-year-old TV star has teamed-up with Ariana Madix to create a sandwich shop called Something About Her, and Katie has confirmed that the business will open in 2024.

During an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen', Katie said: "I don't want to say the opening day because..."

Andy, 55, then asked: "Right. This year?"

And Katie replied: "Oh, for sure. I told you at the reunion [for 'Vanderpump Rules']. You know that it's coming very soon. So very soon."

Ariana, 38, and Katie first announced their plans to open the sandwich shop back in 2022.

But in recent months, it's been suggested that the celebrity duo had decided to abandon the plans before the store even opened.

Ariana split from Tom Sandoval last year, and the reality star previously admitted that she was "not in a good place financially" at the time.

During an episode of 'Vanderpump Rules', Ariana shared: "The internet thinks I’ve made millions of dollars. That is not true."

Ariana subsequently explained that she invested a lot of money into her sandwich shop venture.

The reality TV star - who split from Tom after it emerged that he had a months-long affair with Rachel Leviss - said: "When I first started making decent money, we decided we wanted to buy a house.

"Then I was playing catch up all the way up until Katie and I found a great location for a sandwich shop.

"Then a bunch of my money went toward that. Now I was at a point where in March I was literally on my last $2,000. I am not kidding."