Christine Quinn's husband has been arrested after allegedly hitting their two-year-old son with a glass bottle.

Police were called to the former 'Selling Sunset' star's Los Angeles home on Tuesday (19.03.24) afternoon and took Christian Dumontet into custody on charges of assault with a deadly weapon following a domestic incident.

According to reports, there was a verbal argument between Christian and Christine, and the 35-year-old reality star told police her spouse - who is also known as Christian Richard - had thrown a bag with glass in it at her.

However, it missed the blonde beauty and his their two-year-old son Christian Jr., who received medical treatment on the scene.

A Los Angeles Police Department public information officer told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: “The suspect threw a bag containing a glass bottle at the victim, missed the victim but hit the victim’s child, causing injury.

“The child was seen by paramedics but not transported to hospital.”

But another insider told the outlet the tot was later taken to hospital by ambulance.

The source added: “Christine left the house and rode in the ambulance with her son."

According to TMZ, the real estate agent was offered an emergency protective order against her husband, which will be in effect for seven days, and she has accepted.

Christine previously revealed her husband had to prioritise whether to save her life or their baby son following a tough labour.

Reflecting on her birth experience, she told Britain's OK! magazine: "There was a point where we both nearly died. At the hospital, they kept going out to my husband and saying, 'OK, Christine’s stable but the baby’s not', and then, 'The baby’s stable but Christine’s not.'

"Then after the continual back and forth, they said to him, 'You need to pick one right now, you have to make the priority.' I feel horrible that he had to go through that."

But the entrepreneur refused to make a choice between his loved ones and tried to stay positive.

Asked what Christian had decided, Christine said: "Oh, he just said, “You’d better get them both.”