Shakira thinks she "probably" won't find love like she had with Gerard Piqué again.

The 47-year-old singer split from the former soccer star - with whom she has sons Milan, 11, and nine-year-old Sasha - in 2022 amid rumours he was unfaithful and the breakdown of their 10-year romance has made her "value" friendships more than ever before because she thinks they will be the true lasting relationships in her life.

Asked what is important to her now, she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: "Friendship. I think friendship lasts longer than love. Though I still think experiencing love, fully experiencing it with all its peaks and valleys it's so essential to the human life.

"I love love, but I think I even love friendship a little bit more. Because I thought love would be there forever for me. And that's one of my, you know, broken dreams. Perhaps I will.

"I don't know if I'll like find that again. Probably not. Well, I don't know.

"But friendship, I have. I wasn't one of those people who valued friendship as much. I've always valued family, and having a partner in a couple. I've always been in a couple.

"But then when that wasn't there, and when I lost my boys and when I had to face the darkest and the hardest moments of my life, friends were there. And they kept me together.

"Those who did really showed me the true, the true meaning of life.

"I might not grow old with a partner, but I will grow old surrounded by good friends."

The 'Hips Don't Lie' singer insisted her experiences haven't put her off trusting people because there is always "so much good" in others.

She said: "It's better to trust than never to trust. It's better to trust and see, and find yourself betrayed than never to trust.

"Because, I try to teach my kids, there's a lot more good people in the world and it is worth it.

"It's worth it to love. Love is the most amazing experience a human can live. And no one should take away that opinion you know, from you.

"I think that there's so much good in people, there's so much, and it doesn't matter the the [terrible] experiences you go through in life, you have, there's just there's always a lot more to look forward."

