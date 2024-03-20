Kathy Griffin has hired a private investigator to track down her estranged husband.

The former 'Fashion Police' host filed for divorce from Randy Bick in December, just days before what would have been their fourth wedding anniversary, but she's had to call in an expert to serve the 46-year-old marketing executive to serve him the papers as she couldn't find him after kicking him out of her Los Angeles home.

However, according to court documents obtained by the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, the private eye couldn't find Randy either.

The paperwork stated: “[Bick] left the former family residence at [Griffin’s] request and has not been in contact with her or told him where he is residing or staying.

“[Griffin] retained the services of a Private Investigator to serve [Bick], but this too has been unsuccessful. [Griffin] will make further attempts to locate Respondent and will now take steps to enter his default.”

While the 63-year-old comic has been unable to locate her estranged husband, he was actively posting on X, formerly Twitter, as recently as Tuesday (19.03.24).

When she filed for divorce, Kathy listed the date of separation as Dec. 22, 2023, and cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of the breakdown of their marriage.

As part of her divorce dealings, the comedian requested a court enforce the prenuptial agreement she had with Randy, which they signed about 10 days before tying the knot in 2019.

She announced to fans after news of the split broke, saying on X: “Well… this sucks.”

Kathy and Randy were first linked romantically in 2011 and married in an at-home ceremony on 1 January, 2020.

Actress Lily Tomlin was the officiant, and according to CBS said from the dais about the couple: “What was supposed to be a shallow, tooted and booted, one night stand, has grown and flourished to something far more meaningful.

“They stayed together, then they couldn’t stay away from one another.”