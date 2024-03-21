Drew Barrymore no longer feels "shame" about her divorces.

The 49-year-old actress was married to Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995, Tom Green from 2001 to 2002 and Will Kopelman - the father of her daughters Olive, 11, and nine-year-old Frankie - from 2012 to 2016 and she feels "liberated" after learning to embrace ending her marriages isn't something to be ashamed of because it enabled her to move on with her life.

Speaking to Marie Osmond about Jennifer Lopez's 'Can't Get Enough' music video, in which she "pokes fun at being a four-time bride", Drew said on her eponymous talk show:

"I had so much shame around divorce and, for some reason, something happened, and I said, 'I'm no longer willing to feel this way.' And it just lifted from me."

Explaining she views divorce as a way to protect "the precious commodity we have on this planet, which is only our time", she added: "And when you're truly in a situation that isn't functioning the way that, optimally, it hopes and wishes to be, we accept that, and we improve our quality of life by moving forward.

"Divorce now, to me, I don't have shame around it. I'm like totally liberated.."

The 'Whip It' actress ended the brief discussion with praise for 'Hustlers' star Jennifer.

She said: "Jlo, I love you. I really appreciate, again, [for] you bringing empowerment to where most people go to shame. We've all been in it. So go Jlo."

Drew previously declared divorce to be "the death of a dream" and admitted she had "tried so hard" to make her marriage to Will work.

She told People magazine: "Nothing went wrong, which is cleaner but makes it harder and more confusing because there isn't the thing to point to. We tried so hard to make it work.

"[A friend] said to me, 'Divorce is the death of a dream.' That's exactly what it feels like, something so final you can't get it back.

"I know what that feels like. If I haven't learned from that, then what was it all for. 'This is a family, so nobody's going anywhere.' I was determined to make it work because we all loved each other so much."