Megan Fox wanted "the biggest boobs" that would "fit in [her] body" as a "reward" for having surgery.

The 37-year-old actress had a "conservative" breast enlargement operation in her early 20s before having them "redone" after she'd finished nursing her three children, and then she recently went under the knife for a third procedure due to "rippling", but because she knows the process isn't risk-free, she wanted her assets as big as possible so it would feel like a worthwhile thing to have done.

Speaking on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, Megan - who has Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and seven-year-old Journey with ex-husband Brian Austin Green - explained: "I, always, that little girl that was in the mirror like ‘Where are my boobies?’ I always wanted big boobies. So I wasn’t happy with the first set...

“I had them redone after I was done breastfeeding my kids because I don’t know where they went, but they went. Then I had to have them redone very recently because the first set I didn’t have enough body fat to disguise – you could see the rippling thing of the implants.

“I don’t like surgery – my body doesn’t react well to general anesthesia – and so when I go to have a surgery it’s a very big deal.

“Going under anesthesia is a risk to your life. So when I had to go in for this set I was like ‘Look, if you’re going to put me to sleep, if I’m going to be sick for two months from the general anesthesia… I better wake up with the biggest boobs you can fit in my body. And that is what he said he did. And they’re not even that big. They’re a 32D which is not that big, they just look big on my body because my body’s tiny.

“But if he could have gone bigger I would have had them go bigger because I don’t like surgery, and the fact that I had to do it, I was like ‘I want a reward for the suffering I have to go through – I don’t want to wake up with a full B cup.’ There’s no point in that, I’m not doing it.”

The 'Transformers' actress - who insisted she had never had a facelift but had her "nose done" in her early 20s - would like to have a Brazilian butt lift.

She admitted: “If I could I would. I don’t have the extra body fat. I would get it done if I could.”

But Megan also confessed she'd have had a lot more work done if she wasn't terrified of the thought of dying on the operating table.

She said: “I’m very afraid of dying under general anesthesia. So I don’t take surgery lightly and therefore I’ve not had many of them because of that. So it’s probably a saving grace that I have this paranoia, or this fear, otherwise God knows what I would have been up to.”