Aaron Taylor-Johnson finds it "bizarre" when people criticise the 24-year-age gap in his marriage.

The 33-year-old actor has been married to Samantha Taylor-Johnson, 57, since 2012 and has 18-year-old daughter Jessie with her but when asked about the notion that some people take issue with his personal choices, he noted that he started things earlier in life than most and "doesn't understand" why it has ever been questioned.

He told Rolling Stone UK: "What you gotta realise is that what most people were doing in their twenties, I was doing when I was 13. You’re doing something too quickly for someone else? I don’t understand that. What speed are you supposed to enjoy life at? It’s bizarre to me."

Meanwhile, Aaron - who met Sam when she directed him in the 2009 John Lennon biopic 'Nowhere Boy' - is rumoured to have been offered the role of the next bond and could follow on from Daniel Craig in the hit 007 series but is aware that his success might "never last" as he recalled going to multiple auditions every day.

He said: "It might never last. I felt so lucky to be able to do these things. But it wasn’t easy. Sometimes I’d audition twice a day five days a week, up and down London. I’d come out of school; my mum would take me to Amersham — the end of the Metropolitan line.

"We’d go into London, have a Maccy D, and go have an audition. And I didn’t have pushy parents. They weren’t showbiz parents. My dad was a civil engineer, and my mum did odd jobs. She got to chaperone me if I got a job. We were a unit."