Chase Stokes has managed to keep his private life to himself.

The 31-year-old actor - who shot to fame when he took on the role of John Booker Routledge in the Netflix drama series 'Outer Banks - is currently dating country pop singer Kelsea Ballerini, 30, and explained that while it sometimes seems as if there is some "oversharing" about his relationship, he still has a "good grasp" on things.

He told E! News: "Sometimes it feels like maybe it's an oversharing situation, or maybe there's a lot of details but I truthfully believe that my personal life is really, really private.

"But for the most part, I still feel like I have a really good grasp on my privacy."

Chase also added that he and the 'Miss Me More' hitmaker - who split from her fellow country star Morgan Evans in 2022 after five years of marriage - also enjoy virtual dates over FaceTime when their hectic schedules mean they have to spend time apart.

He said: "We've done FaceTime date nights where we'll pick a cuisine and then figure out, 'Do we want to do red wine tonight? Do we want to do a white wine or are we just drinking water?' So, we have found beautiful ways to make distance at times work."

But the celebrity couple have been lucky enough in recent times to spend time with each other in person, and she is able to visit him or he will make the trip to Nashville to see her.

He said: "We've been really fortunate in this recent chapter that our busy seasons have not overlapped. So, [Kelsea will] either be here or I'll go to Nashville, which has made it really nice. In the future and as we've continued to grow in our relationship, we just try to make sure our schedules can coexist and we have time."