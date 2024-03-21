Kris Jenner's sister Karen Houghton's death "happened so quick".

The 68-year-old reality star and momager revealed earlier this week that her sister had died aged 65, and now her niece Natalie Zettel has reflected on her mother's passing in an emotional tribute.

She wrote on Instagram: "Dear Mommy, I can’t believe your gone. This doesn’t even feel real. I keep hoping that I will get to hug you or kiss you or hear your voice one last time.

"You were my best friend, my everything. The best mother a daughter could ever ask for and I’m so grateful to have had a mother like you.

"You were the most kind, sweet, loving, giving, and caring soul. You had the biggest heart.

"And I don’t know how to go on without you. It all happened so quick [and] I wasn’t ready for you to go.

"An angel was sent to heaven on March 18th, 2024. I love you mommy and you will forever be missed.”

Kris revealed the tragic news on Tuesday (19.03.24) and told her fans she was devastated by the loss.

Alongside a slideshow of photos of her family posing with Karen from down the years, she wrote: “It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly.

“My heart aches for my mom MJ (Mary Jo) and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time. Karen was beautiful inside and out.”

Kris also hailed her late sister as the “sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable” person who she said was also “so so funny”.

She added: “She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter.”

Adding that Karen holds a “huge part of (my) heart”, she said: “I cherish every single memory we have together.”

Kris concluded her message with the lines: “Karen’s passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised.

“We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister.”

Karen's cause of death is yet to be confirmed, but TMZ has reported that county officials believe she died of natural causes.