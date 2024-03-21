Simon Webbe's wife Ayshen Kemal is pregnant.

The 45-year-old pop star - who is best known as a member of the boy band Blue alongside Duncan James, Antony Costa, and Lee Ryan - already has two-year-old daughter Cyan with Ayshen but the pair had endured some IVF struggles as well as "heartbreaking" miscarriages and he is now "overjoyed" to announce that they have conceived naturally.

He wrote on Instagram: "Miracles do happen, and we’re living proof.

"With the help of Clearblue, we’re happy to announce that our family is expanding!

"After enduring heartbreaking losses and navigating the challenges of IVF, we’re overjoyed to share that we’re expecting our second child together! This journey hasn’t been easy, but every struggle has led us to this moment of pure happiness – by some miracle, we were actually able to conceive naturally!

The 'All Rise' hitmaker - who also has Alanah Jones, 27, from a previous relationship - added that their "little miracle" is due in the summer and added that his eldest is "absolutely over the moon" to know that she will soon have a little brother or sister.

He added: "Our little miracle, due in July 2024, is already filling our hearts with love and hope. Cyan is absolutely over the moon with this news, and we couldn’t be more grateful for this blessing. Here’s to new beginnings and the incredible journey ahead as a family ."

Simon previously explained in the early stages of Cyan's life that he had that "unconditional love" as a father and he loved seeing his little girl's "face light up" whenever he was around.

He told OK!: "She doesn't know anything about the world yet and that's what makes it, I've got that unconditional love, no matter what I do... her face lights up when i walk in the room, her head follows me even when her mum is trying to feed her. She is following me around, she is definitely a daddy's girl."