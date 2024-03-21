Paul Rudd likes to get to know everyone he works with.

The 54-year-old actor is one of the biggest names in Hollywood with his starring role in the Marvel film series 'Ant-Man' but also runs Samuel's Sweet Shop in Rhinebeck, New York, and according to his managing partner John Traver, he is "friendly" towards all the staff.

He told this week's edition of Us Weekly: "Paul’s always friendly. He takes time to speak to the staff and learn their names and ask them questions about their lives, and he’ll talk about his life and show us pictures from the Super Bowl or tell us what’s going on with his house or his dog."

The 'Ghostbusters' star lives in the small town of Rhinebeck - which has a population of just 7,500 - with his wife Julie Yaeger and their children Jack, 17, as well as 13-year-old Darby and an insider described him as the "sweetest man" , who chose to live more than 3,000 miles away from Hollywood so he could "feel connected" to a community and has no plans to leave just yet.

"Paul is the sweetest man to everyone, personally and professionally. He treats everyone the same, from the CEO to the person who gets him coffee. For him, kindness has always been key.

"Paul fell in love with the scenery, the community and the quiet, and doesn’t plan on leaving until his kids are off to college, and maybe not even then, “One of the most important things any human can experience is to be a part of a community and feel connected to where you live and to other people who live there, especially in a job like mine."