Sharon Stone has insisted "people don't know how to be funny and intimate" anymore.

The 66-year-old actress has reflected on the way society has changed since her 'Saturday Night Live' debut in 1992, which featured a controversial 'Airport Security Check' sketch where her character is told to take more of her clothes off as time goes on.

Speaking with 'SNL' alumni Dana Carvey - who appeared in the skit - on his and David Spade's 'Fly On The Wall' podcast, she said: "I know the difference between a misdemeanor and a felony.

"And I think that we were all committing misdemeanors [back then] because we didn’t think there was something wrong then. We didn’t have this sense.

"That was funny to me, I didn’t care. I was fine being the butt of the joke... Now we’re in such a weird and precious time.

“People have spent too much time alone. People don’t know how to be funny and intimate and any of these things with each other.

"Everyone is so afraid and are putting up such barriers around everything that people can’t be normal with each other anymore. It’s lost all sense of reason.”

Dana played an Indian security guard in the sketch, and he took the opportunity to apologise for the skit.

He said: "I want to apologise publicly for the security check sketch where I played an Indian man and we’re convincing Sharon, her character, or whatever, to take her clothes off to go through the security thing.

"It's so 1992, you know, it's from another era."

He joked that "the comedy were did with Sharon Stone, we'd literally be arrested now", while Sharon admitted she was "so not prepared".

The 'Basic Instinct' actress had to deal with protestors storming the stage before her opening monologue, and there were practical issues with being on set.

She added: "I was so not prepared. As you remember, the audience wasn’t up like it is now. Every time we were making a change you’re really physically changing your clothes while you’re running through the audience.

"I was just terrified. I honestly blacked out for half of the show.”