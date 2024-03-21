'Fall Guys' will continue to receive support outside of 'Fortnite'.

After it was revealed that the characters and animations from the free-to-play platform battle royale game are coming to Fortnite's UEFN creative mode, Publisher Epic Games insists there are no immediate plans to end support for the game at this time.

Epic Games executive vice president Saxs Persson told Eurogamer: "If we started Fall Guys development over today, we'd do it inside Fortnite.

"But we are where we are, we don't have anything to announce right now."

He continued: "You learn different things when you're separate, but we truly believe the magic of Fortnite is having fun in a game with your friends so the more players there are, the more content there is, the more fun you have. So by that simple measure, it benefits us to have everything in one place."

The title was released by Devolver Digital for PlayStation 4 and Windows on 4 August 2020.

Following their acquisition of Mediatonic, the publishing rights were transferred to Epic Games.

The game was made free-to-play on 21 June 2022 and released on additional platforms including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, with full cross-platform play support among all platforms.