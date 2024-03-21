Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne only lasted 30 minutes in marriage counselling.

The 71-year-old star and her rock icon husband - who got married in 1982 - have been open about their ups and downs over the years, and while they did try to get professional help for their relationship, it didn't quite go to plan.

Speaking on 'The Osbournes' podcast, Sharon said: "One session. He last half an hour and threw a water bottle at the wall and walked out.

"No matter how much bad behaviour or who's wrong or right in a certain situation, I love him.

"He's the only man other than my dad that I've ever loved. I just adore him. And I knew what he was before I married him."

Sharon claimed she was "naive" in the early years of their romance as she thought she could "change" the Black Sabbath frontman, but she "knew" who he was when she agreed to tie the knot.

She recalled: "He's always been inappropriate with women. We have a nurse at home, quite a large Russian lady, and she bent over him and he goes, 'Tell me, did you breastfeed your kids?'

"And I'm like, 'You cannot say those things now. The world today is different, you cannot talk to a woman like that, you can get into trouble.'

"He goes, 'But for what?' There's no filter at all. He's got Tourette's with the truth. It just comes out."

Meanwhile, the 75-year-old musician previously admitted he "sometimes doesn't love" his wife.

In an episode of their podcast back in January, he said: "Sharon is like my soulmate, sometimes I love her, sometimes I don't love her, sometimes I’m angry with her, sometimes I’m crazy about her, sometimes I’m very jealous of her, sometimes I wanna kill her.

“But through it all, at the end of the day, I love her more than anything in the world.

“Put it this way, I couldn’t live without her – I don’t wanna live without her. “And my love for her now is bigger than it ever has been.”

Sharon responded: 'Ditto.”

Days earlier, Sharon had opened up about trying to take her own life in 2016 after learning of his four-year affair with a hairdresser, which started in 2012.

She learned of Ozzy’s unfaithfulness after trawling his emails, which led to them briefly splitting at the time, and she later took him back.

Ozzy hailed Sharon as a “god” in 2019 for taking him back after his affair, adding to The Sun: “We all make mistakes. I’m lucky she took me back.”