Elon Musk has announced the first patient of his Neuralink brain chip has been able to play video games, despite being paralysed.

The 52-year-old businessman founded the company that developed the computer chip, which can be implanted into the brain, allowing its users to complete actions just by thinking.

Now, the 'Space X' owner has released a video of a paralysed man playing the game 'Civilisation VI'.

In a live stream that was posted to X, 29-year-old Nolan Arbaugh – who is paralysed below the shoulders – said the Neuralink had allowed him to play the title "for eight hours straight", and that the device had "given him the ability to do that again" if he wished.

Nolan insisted that "the surgery was super easy", though conceded the device had "run into some issues" upon booting up for the first time.

He said: "I literally was released from the hospital a day later. I have no cognitive impairments.

"I don't want people to think that this is the end of the journey, there's still a lot of work to be done, but it has already changed my life."

After Elon announced that the surgery had been completed successfully in January, he revealed what his plans for Neuralink were, and said he hoped the device could allow people like the late Stephen Hawking, who suffered from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, to "communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer" .

Taking to X, he wrote: "Initial users will be those who have lost the use of their limbs.

"Imagine if Stephen Hawking could communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer. That is the goal."