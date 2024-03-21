Tim Cook has said China is "critical" in Apple's operations.

The 63-year-old businessman, who has been the CEO of the company since 2011, is currently visiting Shanghai, amid declining iPhone sales in China. Now, according to the state-owned Global Times, Tim has said that country, which is one of the tech juggernaut's main suppliers for their devices, is "critical" for Apple's business.

He said: "There’s no supply chain in the world that’s more critical to us than China. We’ve been building up and investing more and more. Today’s factories are so much more modern. And in 10 years from now, we will keep advancing."

Tim is visiting the country to open a new retail store, located in Shanghai's Jing'an district, in an effort to bolster iPhone sales in China - which have reportedly fallen by 24 per cent in the first six weeks of 2024 compared to the same period last year.

In a press release posted on their website, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail Deirdre O'Brien said: “We’re thrilled to open Apple Jing’an - a store that seamlessly blends the traditional with the modern and perfectly complements this historic neighborhood in Shanghai.

"From our phenomenal iPhone lineup to the new 13- and 15- inch MacBook Air, Apple Jing’an brings all of our products and services together with an amazing team to create a truly magical shopping experience for our customers."