Google has been fined $273 million in France for training its A.I. Gemini on the country's news outlets.

The company agreed to pay €250 million – roughly $273 million – after it was found to have breached a commitment to pay and inform French news publishers when training it’s A.I. chatbot, which was first launched as Bard, on their sites, and displaying their content in search results.

In a statement posted to their website, France's competition watchdog Autorité de la Concurrence (ADLC) wrote: "With regard to Bard, the artificial intelligence service launched by Google in July 2023, the Autorité found in particular that Bard had used content from press agencies and publishers to train its foundation model, without notifying either them or the Autorité.

"Google subsequently linked the use by its artificial intelligence service of the content concerned to the display of protected content, by failing to propose a technical solution for press agencies and publishers to opt out of the use of their content by Bard without affecting the display of content protected by related rights on other Google services, thus obstructing the ability of press agencies and publishers to negotiate remuneration.

"In view of these breaches, the Autorité has imposed a fine of €250 million on Alphabet Inc."

Despite agreeing to pay the fine, Google insisted the penalty was "disproportionate" to their operations, as it doesn’t consider their efforts made "to respond to the various comments".

On the Google France Blog, the company wrote: "We have compromised because it is time to turn the page and, as our numerous agreements with publishers prove, we want to focus on sustainable approaches in order to connect Internet users with quality content and work constructively with publishers. French.

"But it is also important to note that we consider that the amount of the fine is disproportionate in view of the breaches noted by the ADLC. It does not take sufficient account of the efforts we have made to respond to the various comments - in an environment where it is very complicated to define a course of action when we cannot anticipate a precise direction."