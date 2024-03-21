John Travolta has congratulated Timothée Chalamet on matching his box office record.

The 70-year-old actor made movie history between 1977 and 1978 when 'Saturday Night Live' and 'Grease' were the top two domestic grossing films over an eight month period, while the 28-year-old star has completed the same feat with 'Wonka' and 'Dune 2'.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Travolta wrote: "Congratulations Timothée! It's great to have someone to share my box office record with. "Sincerely, JT."

Late last year, Chalamet opened up about the success he's been having and admitted he felt "so very grateful" for his current rise in Hollywood.

At the 'Wonka' premiere, he told Entertainment Tonight: "I'm very grateful. I woke up this morning very grateful. It's my first big LA premiere ever, so very grateful."

Meanwhile, he has also admitted kissing real life friend Zendaya felt "weird" in 'Dune 2', given their close bond and real life relationships with Kylie Jenner and Tom Holland respectively.

He told ET last month: "It's weird as hell, 'cause we're so close, platonically. In the scope of the movie, it's totally what is happening, but I also feel like we are so tight now that it really is just like another day at work.

"I don't know what that says about the nature of our jobs, but it's just another day of work."

Make-up mogul Kylie, 26, has been publicly dating the actor since September 2023 but when asked how she felt about the rumours on social media that she had changed up her style for her boyfriend, insisted she didn't want to discuss things like that.

She told The New York Times newspaper: "I don’t know how I feel about that. I just don’t want to talk about personal things."