Katie Price wants to go off-grid to stop fans knocking on her door.

The 45-year-old ex-glamour model explained that she could quite happily buy a motorhome and travel around in it because she "doesn't appreciate" it when fans find out where she lives and knock on the door expecting a selfie.

Speaking on 'The Katie Price Show', she said: "I do see the big American motorhomes, they're not cheap, but I could so live in one and just travel to different spots, not have all these bills or people just turning up at your doorstep asking for signatures or whatever it is. I don't mind, well I do mind actually when it's my home.

"I don't appreciate people driving through my gates up the driveway, waiting to see if they can see me in the house or knocking on the door. Or beeping their horn, just because they want a picture with me."

The Page 3 legend - who has Harvey, 21, with footballer Dwight Yorke as well as Junior, 18, and Princess, 16, with 'Mysterious Girl' singer Peter Andre as well as Jett, 10, and nine-year-old Bunny from her previous marriage to Kieran Hayler - "doesn't mind" meeting fans when she is out and about but begged them to avoid her home because it is the only place she doesn't feel "suffocated" by attention.

She said: "But it's my home and I get suffocated everywhere I go. I don't mind doing pictures and stuff when I'm out, I'm happy to do all that. But when it's my home. Please.

"And that's another thing...everyone knows Harvey is autistic...right now, he hasn't got his pants on, he walks around naked half the time. They could see him outside naked, it's wrong, on every level."