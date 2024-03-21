Vogue Williams is "obsessed" with skincare.

The 38-year-old model - who has three children with husband Spencer Matthews - jumped at the chance to receive a consultation from skincare expert Dr. Ejikeme at Westfield London after new research found over 70% of Brits are concerned about the effects of air pollution on their skin, with more than a third already experiencing issues such as early aging as a result.

And Vogue has encouraged others to follow her lead and get an assessment of their own, as well as further treatments, during the Beauty Edit event at the shopping destination from 28-30 March, or Westfield Stratford on 5-7 April.

Vogue said in a statement: “Obviously, I’m obsessed with skincare, and Westfield on the 28th, 29th and 30th of March are having a huge Beauty Edit event.

"They have such amazing brands, at the event you can get a free Hydra-Facial, you can get free skin scanning, which means you can find out where you have all your pigmentation and other stuff, and you can find out the products that you can use to get rid of that.

"They also have free LED mask facials – they’ve got it all going on.

"Then the 5th to the 7th April they are doing the same thing at Westfield Stratford City, so make sure you get yourself over, this place is amazing!”

The study from Westfield’s How We Shop platform found 31% of those surveyed have switched to using gentle cleansers designed to remove pollutants without stripping natural oils, with many having reported issues including dryness (54%), increased dirtiness (45%), blemishes (21%), and early signs of aging (20%).

Dr. Ifeoma Ejikeme, Founder and Medical Director at the Adonia Clinic, said: “In the face of escalating pollution levels, our skin becomes the frontline target of environmental aggression. The latest insights from Westfield underscore the pressing need to strengthen our skincare routine against the unseen threats lurking in our air.

"As we navigate through urban landscapes shrouded in pollution, let us not just shield our skin but empower it to withstand these challenges.

"Adonia Medical Clinic’s collaboration with Westfield epitomises this ethos. Join me and my team at The Beauty Edit, where we will be providing consultations towards glowing skin.”

