Jake Gyllenhaal wouldn't eat a single chip during his strict diet regime.

The 43-year-old actor has opened up on the physical demand of his new role in 'Road House', in which he plays a former UFC fighter turned bouncer at a bar in the Florida Keys.

Appearing on UK ITV show 'This Morning', he said: "If you really look. I don't eat the tacos.

"You see me take the plate and I say thank you and then the scene cuts you never actually see me take a mouthful.

"I was on a strict regimen, one chip would have done the whole thing."

Jake was also "totally terrified" when it came to fight scenes with co-star Conor McGregor, as he knew the former UFC champion - who is making his movie debut in the Prime Video project - "really could" take him out in a fight.

He added: "I was like this is really cool but I was also just totally terrified.

"I was teaching professional fighters, who could really kick my a**, how to kick my a** so that people really buy it.

"Their ability to judge distance is unlike anyone else to be working with someone who can do that, there's a safety to that too."

Fitness expert Jason Walsh - who has worked with Jake for almost a decade in Hollywood - recently opened up on the actor's gruelling regime for the new movie, which is a reboot of the 1989 Patrick Swayze film.

As well as working at Jason's Rise Nation studio in New York, the star was attending intense 30 minute VersaClimber workouts, plus weightlifting.

Jason told Insider: "If he's not in the gym doing strength training and conditioning, he's swimming, he's outside playing paddle tennis, he cycles like crazy.

"The guy does everything. He's just always looking for that stimulus."