Beyoncé is at the centre of a feud with Erykah Badu.

The 32-time Grammy winner, 42, unveiled the limited-edition vinyl cover for her eighth studio album ‘Act II: Cowboy Carter’ on Instagram on Wednesday (20.03.24), which showed her pose nude with long beaded braids.

Singer Erykah, 53, has now taken to social media to blast her fellow performer, saying on her Instagram Story where she reposted the cover of Beyoncé’s new record: “Hmmm. To Jay Z. Say somethin Jay. You gone let this woman and these bees (Beyoncé’s fans) do this to me?”

While it’s unclear exactly what about Beyoncé’s album cover has got under Erykah’s skin, the singer has been known to wear long beaded braids for decades.

Fans hit out at Erykah’s hint she was being copied by Beyoncé, with one fan saying on social media: “I love Erykah Badu but this one sided beef has to stop??”

Another critic added: “Erykah Badu is such a hater. Beyoncé has worn braids since the beginning of her career. Erykah does not own braids” – while a third added: “What is Erykah’s problem with Beyoncé? She shouted her out in a song and Erykah been shady ever since. I’m so confused.”

Beyoncé has not commented, but her publicist Yvette Noel-Schure shared a video montage on Instagram of the singer wearing braided hairstyles throughout the years.

She said online: “She slays. She slays. Now. Then. Always. act ii COWBOY CARTER 3.29 #criticswithoutcredentials.”

Erykah has previously accused Beyoncé of copying her style, posting an image in July of Beyoncé wearing an oversized metallic hat onstage, similar to the one she has been wearing for decades.

She said at the time: “Hmmm. I guess I’m everybody stylist.”

Erykah had also remarked in the comments section of Beyoncé’s Instagram post showing off her hat: “I’m flattered.”