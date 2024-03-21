Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are said to be “living separately”.

The ‘Transformers’ actress, 37, confirmed on Wednesday (20.03.24) she and the musician, 33, born Colson Baker, had previously broken off their engagement, and an insider has now spoken out about their “rocky” relationship.

They told Us Weekly about Megan allegedly living in Malibu, California, while MGK remains in their Encino mansion as they work on their romance: “They did this arrangement to give each other some space while still being together.

“(They) are at a low moment right now. It changes everyday.”

The source added Megan had asked her friends to “set her up” with other people.

Despite her reported interest in dating, the insider added Megan and MGK’s close friends don’t expect them to break up anytime soon.

The source went on: “Friends around them don’t see them completely ending the relationship as they truly change their minds every day.”

They added Megan “has a hard time trusting” MGK, but “knows it’s her own insecurities” causing the lack of trust.

A second source told Us Weekly the pair “can’t stop fighting with each other”, adding: “Megan and MGK have a very toxic relationship, their love literally makes them sick.”

The couple have been dating since 2020 and got engaged in 2022 and have had their share of ups and downs over the years.

Megan sparked break-up rumours in February 2023 after she deleted most of her photos with MGK from her social media and unfollowed him, while also sharing lyrics about “dishonesty”.

She was also seen without her engagement ring at the time, with a source claiming she and MGK had a “big fight” that was much more “serious” than past issues they had.

Megan confirmed on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast on Wednesday that reports about her and MGK calling off their engagement at some point are “accurate things that have occurred”.