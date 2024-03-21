Patients’ records were “easily accessible” at the hospital being probed for an alleged “hack” into Catherine, Princess of Wales’ private documents.

Three workers at The London Clinic are currently under investigation over claims that emerged on Wednesday (20.03.24) night they tried to access the 42-year-old’s medical records, and are believed to have been suspended.

It’s now been revealed a Care Quality Commission report concluded records were “stored securely” at The London Clinic, where Catherine stayed for nearly two weeks in January following abdominal surgery – and added in a report: “Staff kept detailed records of patients’ care and treatment. Records were clear, up-to-date, stored securely and easily available to all staff providing care.”

The assessment, published in September 2021, added: “Patients’ records were held in paper format and also electronically.

“Paper based records were stored securely in clocked cupboards at the nurses’ stations. Staff could access patient records easily.

“We reviewed eight patient records across inpatient surgical wards and the pre-assessment unit. Patient records were detailed and staff had signed and dated all entries.

“All inpatient records had care plans which identified all their care needs. Care plans had been reviewed when required.”

According to MailOnline, the unannounced CQC inspection took place in June 2021 after the watchdog “received information that gave us concerns about the safety and quality of services”.

Its report added: “Those concerns arose from several never events and serious incidents and numerous whistle-blowers around staffing and culture.”

The CQC report gave the clinic an overall rating of “good” but it found that leadership and governance required improvement.

Bosses at the hospital have refused to confirm when they were first made aware of the allegation staff tried to snoop on Catherine’s medical records.

They also declined to confirm whether anyone had been suspended, or if any private information was accessed.