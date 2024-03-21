Ryan Phillippe is “offended” by criticism of the “nepo babies” who are packing Hollywood.

The ‘Cruel Intentions’ actor, 49, who has daughters Ava, 24, and son Deacon, 20, with his 47-year-old actress ex-wife Reese Witherspoon, hit out after his boy sparked a huge backlash for showing off his pricey New York City apartment on TikTok.

Ryan told Extra: “So many people grow up and end up doing what their parents do to some degree or another.

“I always get offended for the children of actors and entertainers when people bring that up because, yeah, of course, that’s what they’ve grown up around. These kids have grown up watching on set with Reese or with me. It seems natural, I think.”

Deacon was branded a “nepo baby” and “rich kid” after flaunting his apartment online, with others branding him a “trust fund baby”.

He is pursuing a career in music, which Ryan said has made him “insanely” proud, while also acting like his parents.

Deacon has appeared in ‘Never Have I Ever’, and may be set to join his dad on the set of an upcoming TV series.

Ryan added: “He may be playing my character’s brother in the flashbacks, so I’m kind of excited about that possibly happening.”

When asked whether Ava is also interested in being an actress, Ryan said his eldest child is “getting her feet wet” in the entertainment industry.

He went on: “She’s taking time to kind of figure out exactly what it is she wants to do.”

There has been a flood of recent criticism of “nepo babies” swamping Hollywood – including Emma Roberts, Lily-Rose Depp, Scott Eastwood, Maude Apatow, Lily Collins, Dakota Johnson, Jack Quaid, Margaret Qualley, Maya Hawke and Colin Hanks.