Sharon Stone “blacked out with terror” when anti-‘Basic Instinct’ protestors tried to storm ‘Saturday Night Live’ and “kill” her.

The actress, 66, who starred as killer Catherine Tramell in the 1992 erotic thriller, was hit by demonstrations over its edgy content during her first and only time hosting ‘SNL’ in April of the year the movie was released.

She said on Dana Carvey and David Spade’s ‘Fly on the Wall’ podcast about how she was so “terrified” during the experience the show’s boss Lorne Michaels ended up coming to her defence as protestors tried to storm the Studio H8 stage.

Sharon added: “For most of the show, I was completely blacked out with terror.”

She added it was thanks to Lorne, 79, a mob of people protesting what they perceived as the homophobia and misogyny in Paul Verhoeven’s ‘Basic Instinct’ didn’t get to attack her.

Sharon said: “He personally saved my life. A bunch of people started storming the stage, saying they were going to kill me during the opening monologue.

“The police that are always in there during all of that, and the security that is always in there froze ’cause they’d never seen anything like that happen. They froze.

“Lorne started screaming, ‘What are you guys doing, watching the show?’ And Lorne started, himself, beating up and pulling these people back from the stage.

“All these people are getting beat up and handcuffed right in front of me, and we went live.

“I was doing this live monologue while they were handcuffing and beating up people at my feet.”

Dana, 68, and David, 59, also said sorry to Sharon for mounting a sketch on ‘SNL’ that saw the actress play a woman at the airport who was asked by men at a security check point to take her clothes off in an attempt to take advantage of her.

‘Wayne’s World’ actor Dana said: “I want to apologise publicly for the security check sketch where I played an Indian man and we’re convincing Sharon, her character, or whatever, to take her clothes off to go through the security thing.”

David said the skit was “so offensive”, while Dana added: “It’s so 1992, you know, it’s from another era.”

Sharon joked: “I think that we were all committing misdemeanours (in the ’90s) because we didn’t think there was something wrong then.

“We didn’t have this sense. I had much bigger problems than that, you know what I mean? That was funny to me, I didn’t care. I was fine being the butt of the joke.”

But she added about today’s woke culture: “I feel like now we’re in such a weird and precious time because people have spent too much time alone. “People don’t know how to be funny and intimate and any of these things with each other. And everybody is so afraid that they’re putting up such barriers around everything that people can’t be normal with each other anymore. It’s lost all sense of reason.”