Kyle MacLachlan says his ex-girlfriend Laura Dern was “very understanding” he ended their relationship badly.

The actor, 65, met the actress, 57, while making David Lynch’s ‘Blue Velvet’ film in 1985 and they dated for four years before splitting.

Kyle has now said on Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s ‘Dinner’s on Me’ podcast Laura was “very kind” and “very understanding” even though he didn’t “end that very well”.

He added: “We were both kids. I felt bad about it but any way we have gotten back together – we’re great friends now, and I just adore her.

Kyle went on about the actress – who is the daughter of actors Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd: “(She) also has this little bit of a bawdy side to her humour, which I think she gets from her mom and her dad, certainly.

“So she’s a wonderful mix of qualities that I just think are spectacular. I love her.”

Kyle also recalled how he and Laura reunited on screen in 2017 when the actress was cast as Diane Evans for season three of ‘Twin Peaks’, in which he played cherry pie-loving FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper.

He added: “When (series creator David Lynch) told me that he was casting her as Diane in that, I was like, ‘That is the most brilliant thing you could have ever said to me.’

“I was so excited to get to work with her.”

David Lynch, 78, also directed Laura in his 1990 movie ‘Wild at Heart’, also starring Nicolas Cage, 60, as her crazed on-screen lover.

Kyle is now married to publicist Desiree Gruber and the pair have 15-year-old son Callum.

Laura and her ex, Grammy-winning musician Ben Harper, 54, had their first child Ellery Walker in 2001.

Three years later they had daughter Jaya, with the couple marrying in 2005 before splitting in 2013.