Millie Bobby Brown's 'Stranger Things' co-star Matthew Modine is to officiate her wedding.

The 20-year-old actress is preparing to marry Jake Bongiovi and the 64-year-old actor - who plays antagonist Dr. Martin Brenner in the Netflix series - has revealed he is licensed to preside over their ceremony and he's already written the marriage vows that will be exchanged by the couple.

Speaking to Access Online, Matthew said: “I have one of those licenses to get people married and Millie thought it’d be great and then Jake said it would be a great idea, so I wrote the wedding vows and they loved what I wrote for them to join hands and to become husband and wife."

The 'Full Metal Jacket' star - who has been married to Caridad Rivera, the mother of his two children, for 44 years - revealed he'd previously officiated one other wedding, but that was during the COVID-19 pandemic and was "weird".

He added: “It’s such a beautiful thing to be able to join two people in holy matrimony."

The 'Enola Holmes' actress recently told how 21-year-old Jake's proposal almost ended in disaster after he popped the question while they were out diving on vacation - and she dropped the ring "deep" into the ocean.

Appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Millie revealed: "We go under, and we're like many metres down, and he gives me like a shell. And I turn it over, and it's a ring."

The pair looked at one another but couldn't hear what the other was saying because of their diving gear meaning the 'Enola Holmes' actress had to gesture her acceptance.

After they "freaked out" about being engaged, Jake then put the ring on Millie's finger, and then disaster struck.

She explained: "He puts the ring on my hand and as I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger, plummets like, so fast, it was like a a cinematic movie."

The diving instructor warned Jake he shouldn't go after the ring in case his brain "exploded" but he ignored the advice.

Millie continued: "Jake threw himself into - like, so deep. Like the diver was like, 'You can't do that. Your ears. Literally, your brain will explode.'

"He throws himself, he does a cinematic like grab, opens, and he saved the ring.

"I truly feel like it's a reflection of who he is, and I feel like we're always going to have each other's back. And if anyone drops the ball, we got it. So there we go."